A chain-reaction accident occurred during F2second race as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports on April 28.

Three race cars, driven by Tatiana Calderon (BWT Arden), Ralph Boschung (Trident) and Louis Delétraz (Carlin), collided during the race.

All three drivers had to stop their participation in the race.