Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 kicks off in Baku

|
By Trend
Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.
National Anthem Ceremony and Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade will be held before Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019.
Valtteri Bottas representing Mercedes will be at the first position of the start line, Lewis Hamilton representing Mercedes at the second position and Sebastian Vettel representing Ferrari at the third position.
#
Pilots
Teams
1
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
2
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
3
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
4
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
5
Sergio Perez
Racing Point
6
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso
7
Lando Norris
McLaren
8
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
9
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren
10
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
11
Alexander Albon
Toro Rosso
12
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
13
Lance Stroll
Racing Point
14
Romain Grosjean
Haas
15
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
16
George Russell
Williams
17
Antonio Giovinazzi *
Alfa Romeo
18
Robert Kubica **
Williams
19
Pierre Gasly**
Red Bull
20
Kimi Räikkönen **
Alfa Romeo
*Antonio Giovinazzi has 10-place penalty.
**Robert Kubica and Pierre Gasly will start competing from pit lane.
Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.
The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will complete on April 28.
The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).
The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.
Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.