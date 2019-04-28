Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 kicks off in Baku

TODAY.AZ / Sports

Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

National Anthem Ceremony and Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade will be held before Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019.

Valtteri Bottas representing Mercedes will be at the first position of the start line, Lewis Hamilton representing Mercedes at the second position and Sebastian Vettel representing Ferrari at the third position.

Pilots

Teams

1

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

2

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

3

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

4

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

5

Sergio Perez

Racing Point

6

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso

7

Lando Norris

McLaren

8

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

9

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren

10

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

11

Alexander Albon

Toro Rosso

12

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

13

Lance Stroll

Racing Point

14

Romain Grosjean

Haas

15

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

16

George Russell

Williams

17

Antonio Giovinazzi *

Alfa Romeo

18

Robert Kubica **

Williams

19

Pierre Gasly**

Red Bull

20

Kimi Räikkönen **

Alfa Romeo

*Antonio Giovinazzi has 10-place penalty.

**Robert Kubica and Pierre Gasly will start competing from pit lane.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will complete on April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.




