Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 kicks off in Baku

By Trend





Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

National Anthem Ceremony and Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade will be held before Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019.

Valtteri Bottas representing Mercedes will be at the first position of the start line, Lewis Hamilton representing Mercedes at the second position and Sebastian Vettel representing Ferrari at the third position.

# Pilots Teams 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 Sergio Perez Racing Point 6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 7 Lando Norris McLaren 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 11 Alexander Albon Toro Rosso 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 13 Lance Stroll Racing Point 14 Romain Grosjean Haas 15 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 16 George Russell Williams 17 Antonio Giovinazzi * Alfa Romeo 18 Robert Kubica ** Williams 19 Pierre Gasly** Red Bull 20 Kimi Räikkönen ** Alfa Romeo

*Antonio Giovinazzi has 10-place penalty.

**Robert Kubica and Pierre Gasly will start competing from pit lane.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will complete on April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One's highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams's Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.












