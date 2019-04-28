Program of Day 3 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

By Trend





The third day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.

Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes autograph sessions of Williams, Racing Point, McLaren, Haas, Toro Rosso. F2second race will be also held.

Moreover, the program includes Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade. After the parade, FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019 will start.

Fan Zone gates opening 10:00 All Zones Autograph session - Williams 11:20 F1® Fan Zone 11:40 Autograph session - Racing Point 11:20 F1® Fan Zone 11:40 Autograph session - McLaren 11:40 F1® Fan Zone 12:00 Autograph session - Haas 12:00 F1® Fan Zone 12:20 Autograph session - Toro Rosso 12:20 F1® Fan Zone 12:40 F2™ second race 13:10 On Track 14:00 Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade 14:30 On Track 15:00 National Anthem Ceremony 15:54 On Track 15:56 FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019 16:10 On Track 18:10 Podium Ceremony 18:10 On Track Crystal Hall gates opening 18:30 Crystal Hall DJ Mendoza 20:30 Crystal Hall AISEL 21:15 Crystal Hall Cardi B 22:00 Crystal Hall Fan Zone gates closing 22:00 All Zones Crystal Hall closing 23:30 Crystal Hall

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.



