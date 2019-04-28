TODAY.AZ / Sports

Program of Day 3 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

28 April 2019

By Trend


The third day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.

Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes autograph sessions of Williams, Racing Point, McLaren, Haas, Toro Rosso. F2second race will be also held.

Moreover, the program includes Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade. After the parade, FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019 will start.

Fan Zone gates opening

10:00

All Zones

Autograph session - Williams

11:20

F1® Fan Zone

11:40

Autograph session - Racing Point

11:20

F1® Fan Zone

11:40

Autograph session - McLaren

11:40

F1® Fan Zone

12:00

Autograph session - Haas

12:00

F1® Fan Zone

12:20

Autograph session - Toro Rosso

12:20

F1® Fan Zone

12:40

F2™ second race

13:10

On Track

14:00

Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade

14:30

On Track

15:00

National Anthem Ceremony

15:54

On Track

15:56

FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019

16:10

On Track

18:10

Podium Ceremony

18:10

On Track

Crystal Hall gates opening

18:30

Crystal Hall

DJ Mendoza

20:30

Crystal Hall

AISEL

21:15

Crystal Hall

Cardi B

22:00

Crystal Hall

Fan Zone gates closing

22:00

All Zones

Crystal Hall closing

23:30

Crystal Hall

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.


