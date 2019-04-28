Program of Day 3 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

|
By Trend
The third day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.
Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes autograph sessions of Williams, Racing Point, McLaren, Haas, Toro Rosso. F2second race will be also held.
Moreover, the program includes Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade. After the parade, FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019 will start.
Fan Zone gates opening
10:00
All Zones
Autograph session - Williams
11:20
F1® Fan Zone
11:40
Autograph session - Racing Point
11:20
F1® Fan Zone
11:40
Autograph session - McLaren
11:40
F1® Fan Zone
12:00
Autograph session - Haas
12:00
F1® Fan Zone
12:20
Autograph session - Toro Rosso
12:20
F1® Fan Zone
12:40
F2™ second race
13:10
On Track
14:00
Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade
14:30
On Track
15:00
National Anthem Ceremony
15:54
On Track
15:56
FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019
16:10
On Track
18:10
Podium Ceremony
18:10
On Track
Crystal Hall gates opening
18:30
Crystal Hall
DJ Mendoza
20:30
Crystal Hall
AISEL
21:15
Crystal Hall
Cardi B
22:00
Crystal Hall
Fan Zone gates closing
22:00
All Zones
Crystal Hall closing
23:30
Crystal Hall
Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.
The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.
The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).
The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.
Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.