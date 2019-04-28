F1® Qualifying Session of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 ends

By Trend

The F1® Qualifying Session of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 ended in Baku on April 27, Trend reports.

Mercedes team pilot Valtteri Bottas ranked first, another Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton ranked second, Ferrari pilot Sebastian Vettel ranked third.

According to the results of the Qualifying Session, the location of the pilots will be determined at the main race, which will be held tomorrow.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.