Rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan successfully developing - coach of S.Korean team

By Trend





The coach of South Korean rhythmic gymnastics team Yevgeniya Gertsikova said that her team really likes the conditions created at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

“There are many volunteers at the competition, and they help in any questions,” Gertsikova told Trend. “The conditions created for gymnasts and coaches are good, there are plenty of gymnastics carpets and a beautiful competitive arena.”

She stressed that two female gymnasts representing South Korea participate in competitions in Baku.

“The competitions haven’t ended yet, so I will refrain from commenting on the results,” she said. “We continue to work further. Since this year the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku, I think that almost all gymnasts who claim to perform at the Championships have gathered at the Cup, so the level of competitions is very high.”

Gertsikova also added that rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan is developing successfully, and Azerbaijani female gymnasts are very promising.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 26.

On the first day of the competitions, qualifications will be held in an individual program with a hoop and a ball, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with five balls.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova participate in the group exercises.











