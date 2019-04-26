Top three pilots of F2 free practice sessions at Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

By Trend





The top three pilots of the F2 free practice sessions as part of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku have been identified, Trend reports.

In the 45-minute free practice sessions, Luca Ghiotto from the UNI-Virtuosi team came in first, Nobuharu Matsushita from the Carlin team came in second, while Jordan King from the MP Motorsport team came in third.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.







