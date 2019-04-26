Opening ceremony of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku

By Trend





The opening ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

A parade of flags of the countries participating in the World Cup was held.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) and awarded on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.







