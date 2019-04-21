Azerbaijani team grabs silver in group exercises with five ribbons at AGF Junior Trophy

By Trend

The Azerbaijani team grabbed silver medal in the group exercises with five ribbons scoring 18.350 points during the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team includes Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada.

The Belarus team ranked second scoring 20.450 points, while the Italian team came in third with 17.050 points.



The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.