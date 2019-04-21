Azerbaijani gymnast talks on failure to rank first at AGF Junior Trophy

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Narmina Samadova, who won a silver medal in the exercises with a ribbon and a bronze medal in the exercises with a ball during the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics, was pleased with the results of her performance at the tournament.

"I was pleased with the result, although I could have performed better, Samadova told Trend after the awards ceremony. “I made small mistakes in exercises with clubs and a ribbon. Otherwise, I would have ranked first.”

The gymnast expressed gratitude to the fans for their support.

“Of course, it is much comfortable to perform in native country,” she said.

While speaking about the upcoming 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships, to be held in Moscow in July 2019, the Azerbaijani gymnast stressed that preparation is in full swing.



“We train as hard as we can, we try to fulfill the plan,” she said.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.