Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver in exercises with ribbon at AGF Junior Trophy

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Narmina Samadova ranked second in exercises with a ribbon scoring 18.000 points during the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaelli scoring 18.350 points grabbed gold while Israeli gymnast Adi Asya Katz scoring 17.400 points grabbed bronze.

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova ranked fourth scoring 17.100 points.



The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.