Award ceremony of AGF Junior Trophy in group all-around held in Baku

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding winners and prize-winners of the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in group all-around took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The team of Israel took the first place, while teams of Azerbaijan and Russia came in second and third, respectively.

The ceremony also featured presentation of the specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation AGF Trophy, which was awarded to Azerbaijani team for the highest executive score in group exercises.



Azerbaijani team included Madina Asadova, Seljan Hajizade, Farida Safiyarzade, Laman Alimuradova and Milana Akbarova.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries will take part in the tournament.