Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has created all necessary conditions for athletes - gymnast from Kazakhstan

By Trend

Competitions of the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics are organized by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) at a high level, Bayan Koibakar, a female gymnast from Kazakhstan, told Trend on April 20.

“The organization of the Junior Trophy competitions is wonderful,” she said. “The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation created all necessary conditions for the athletes. The gymnastics arena in Baku is very big, and I am excited to perform here, although I was a bit nervous before the performance. I tried to pull myself together, so I closed my eyes and remembered all the instructions from my coach.”

The gymnast believes that her best performance at the qualifying competitions so far was the exercise with a ribbon. “However, it is too early to talk about the results, as not all the participants of the tournament performed,” she said. “I hope that I did not let my coach down, as the trainer's opinion is very important for me."

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 20-21. About 130 juniors from 20 countries participate in the tournament.

The young gymnasts are competing in an individual program and in group exercises. During the two-day competition, winners will be identified in all-arounds and in specific types of exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented at this tournament by Narmina Samadova, Narmin Bayramova and 2018 European Championship's bronze medalist Arzu Jalilova in the individual program, and by Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada in the group exercises.