Ticket sales for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are growing year by year

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is fast-approaching and the organization works are in full swing.

The event is scheduled for April 26-28, so only 10 days remain till 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Interest in the Formula 1 races, one of the most significant events of the motorsport, increases with each year. Both local residents and foreign guests eagerly wait for the races.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov has recently told reporters in Baku that there are no problems and delays regarding organization of the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The minister noted that the current races will be held at the same level as the competitions of the previous three years.

“I would very much like the races to be as interesting as the competitions that were held in 2017,” he said.

Touching upon the tickets, Rahimov noted that sales are going well.

He added that citizens of Russia, the UK, Monaco, the Netherlands and Turkey bought most of the tickets.

In addition, head of Marketing and Communications Department of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Nigar Arpadarai told Trend that ticket sales for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are growing year by year.

Arpadarai noted that the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a project contributing to the economy of Azerbaijan.

She reminded that Formula 1 has a 500-million audience.

“Last year's race in Baku was watched live by 83 million people,” she said. “This is a very big number.”

Arpadarai stressed that Formula 1 races promote Azerbaijan.

“On the other hand, this competition means direct or indirect income,” she added. “We applied to the company PwC for research, and according to the data, the total income received by the country from the 2016 and 2017 Grand Prix was $277 million.”

She noted that a 30 percent increase is observed in ticket sales for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from year to year.

“Ticket sales continue successfully. Citizens of Russia and the UK rank first and second in terms of purchasing the tickets. Last year representatives from 78 countries bought tickets. This is while 76 percent of the audience was very happy with the Grand Prix held in Baku,” Nigar Arpadarai said.

Baku first hosted F1 in 2016, with its street circuit running in part along the shoreline of the city’s historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It soon grabbed the attention of motor fans and for the last two years running has been voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.

Baku, being a host to the one of the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 racing, gathers more viewers from year to year.

This thrilling race was rated as the one with the most exciting, challenging and unexpected moments of the season by many fans and media representatives.

Besides, Baku City Circuit is offering fans one of the most exciting live music line ups by any F1 Grand Prix promoter in recent memory. Pop stars of world scale such as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Nicole Scherzinger, Christina Aguilera, band The Black Eyed Peas and DJ Afrojack performed in Baku. And now time is for new thrills.

As it known, Sam Smith, who became a sensation in the British pop music by the number of sold albums, will be lead performer of F1 concert program on April 27.

And one of the most electrifying artists in world music, Cardi B will close out the concert program on April 28.

As was the case last year, the concert by one of the most showstopping acts in music today will be staged at Baku’s magnificent Crystal Hall.

Although the city has already hosted F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Baku is still a relatively new page in the history of Formula 1 races, and 2019 is not the last time when the roar of motors will be heard in the beautiful capital.







