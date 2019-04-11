Bakcell becomes official partner IBSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Bakcell has become the official partner of IBSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019 to be held in Baku on May 13-14.

As part of the agreement between Bakcell and Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, the company will provide support for IBSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019, Trend Life reported.

The competition will be attended by 375 representatives (280 paradoxical) from 36 countries - Azerbaijan, Russia, U.S., Germany, UK, France, Iran, Italy, Canada, China, Turkey, Ukraine, Brazil, Algeria, Japan, Uzbekistan,etc.

Azerbaijan at the competition will be represented by 23 paralympians.

Grand Prix participants will have the opportunity to win license points for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Tickets for ?BSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019 won't go on sale.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.