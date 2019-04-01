Lewis Hamilton claims dramatic win at the Bahrain Grand Prix

By Trend





Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton secured his first victory of the season as he capitalized on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's loss of power in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Trend reports citing CNN.

"Oh my God," exclaimed Leclerc, who had led for most of the race, as he realized his engine problems would cost him the chance of claiming his maiden grand prix success.

Hamilton claimed the win under the safety car ahead of Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas, who won the season-opener in Australia, with Leclerc taking third.

Bottas leads the drivers' standing with 44 points, one point ahead of Hamilton, with Verstappen in third on 27 points.