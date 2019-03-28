Turkey thrash Moldova 4-0 in EURO 2020 qualifiers

By Azertac





Turkey's national football team beat Moldova on Monday in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers round, Anadolu Agency reported.





The 4-0 victory came at home in Eskisehir in the second group matches.





Turkey's Hasan Ali Kaldirim gave the guest team an early lead scoring the opening goal in the 24th minute. Just two minutes later, Cenk Tosun scored an insurance goal sealing the first half.





In the second half, Tosun scored another goal in the 54th minute.





Kaan Ayhan scored in the 70th minute as he headed firmly past goalkeeper Koselev.





Turkey's Burak Yilmaz also missed a penalty shot in the 53rd minute.







