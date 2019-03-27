Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully perform in France

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament ended in the French city of Corbeil-Essonnes.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Veronika Hudis, Darya Sorokina, Narmin Bayramova, Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samadova successfully performed at the tournament, Trend reported.

Arzu Jalilova won two bronze medals in the exercises with a ribbon and clubs. She also took the 6th place in the exercises with a rope.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Narmin Bayramova was ranked 5th in the finals of the exercises with the ball.

Among seniors, Veronika Hudis was on the 6th place in the exercises with the ball, while Darya Sorokina took the 7th place in the exercises with clubs.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level.

In general, more than 2,000 foreign representatives visited Baku to attend events on various types of gymnastics.

The number of volunteers at international gymnastics competitions also reached a record high.

As many as 173 representatives from 17 countries of the world in 2018 chose the National Gymnastics Arena to conduct training camps.

Last year, the National Gymnastics Arena welcomed over 15,000 spectators.

Azerbaijani national team earned 26 gold, 15 silver and 44 bronze medals in 2018.

In its activity, AGF follows the principles, objectives and goals of the Olympic Movement, operates in close cooperation with the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

AGF collaborates with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and sports organizations on issues of the population’s large-scale involvement in physical training and healthy lifestyle, personnel training, national teams’ formation and their participation in the international tournaments and training camps.

Within the framework of its authority, AGF also strengthens international relations with sports organizations of foreign countries.

Currently, AGF comprises 7 gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG):Rhythmic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Acrobatic Gymnastics (non-Olympic discipline), Aerobic Gymnastics (non-Olympic discipline), Gymnastics for All (non-competitive discipline), Trampoline Gymnastics (individual performance on Trampoline is Olympic discipline)

In 2019, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has already hosted a series of large-scale events in various gymnastic disciplines.

Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held on February 16-17.

Over 160 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

April and May months will be marked by rhythmic gymnastics performances.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held April 26-28. A week later, the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship will be held in Baku on May 16-19.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will hold the first European Championships in two types of gymnastics. Following the rhythmic gymnastics competition on May 24-26, the most powerful aerobic gymnastics athletes will gather in the capital.

On July 20-28, the European Youth Olympic Festival will be held for the first time in Baku.

National Gymnastics Arena will host sporting events as part of the festival.

The arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.