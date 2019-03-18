Organization of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is awesome: Croatian ex-president

By Trend





The organization of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is awesome, former Croatian president (2000-2010 years) Stjepan Mesi? told reporters, Trend reports.

"It is my first time in such a competition and I'm amazed how everything is organized wonderfully. For the first time I see the arena, which is designed for only one sport - gymnastics," he said.

Speaking about the level of organization of the World Cup, Mesic said that Azerbaijan can be considered the world champion in this matter.

Croatian gymnast Tin Srbi? came in second at the World Cup in gymnastics in the exercises on the crossbar.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.



