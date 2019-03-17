Winners of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in horizontal bar exercises named

By Trend

The winners of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in horizontal bar exercises were named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnast from the Netherlands Epke Zonderland scoring 14.633 points ranked first, Croatian gymnast Tin Srbi? scoring 14.600 points ranked second, Swiss gymnast Oliver Hegi scoring 14.366 points ranked third.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.