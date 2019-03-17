Winners of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in floor exercises named

By Trend





US gymnast Jade Carey scoring 14,600 points ranked first in floor exercises of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.

Italian gymnast Lara Mori scoring 13.866 points ranked second, while other Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari scoring 13.733 points ranked third.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.