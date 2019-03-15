Female Finalists of FIG World Cup in artistic gymnastics in uneven bars in Baku defined

By Trend





Finalists among female gymnasts who performed in exercises on uneven bars in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku have been defined, Trend reports.

Gymnast from Russia Anastasia Ilyankova (14.466 points) took the leading position in qualifying competitions in exercises on uneven bars following the first day of the World Cup in artistic gymnastics in Baku.

Sweden’s Jonna Adlerteg (14.33 points), China’s Liu Jiaqi (14.066 points), Ukraine’s Diana Varinska (13.933 points), Australia’s Georgia-Rose Brown (13.633 points), Anastasia Bachynska from Ukraine (13.033 points ) and Italy’s Martina Rizzelli (12.966 points) also reached the finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova represent Azerbaijan at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.