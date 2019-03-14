Opening ceremony of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup held in Baku

By Trend





A solemn opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup, AGF Trophy was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14.

The parade of flags of the countries participating in the World Cup was held. Azerbaijan’s national anthem was performed.

The competition will bring together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries, and it is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova will represent Azerbaijan at the World Cup.

Qualifications will be held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals during the last two days. The gymnasts who will get the highest points for the performance will be awarded with the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.



