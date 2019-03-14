Olympic champion: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place to hold competitions

By Trend





There will be a tough fight at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held in Baku on March 14-17, Epke Zonderland, the Dutch gymnast, who won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London on the high bar, told Trend.

"Two weeks ago I was at the World Cup in France. This is my second competition this year. I am pretty well prepared for this World Cup. As a result of these competitions, we can get a license for the Olympics. I believe that I am one of the gymnasts who can take the "gold" on the horizontal bar exercises," he said.

Zonderland noted that the competition is really high, because everyone wants to get a license for the Olympics.

"Famous gymnasts, world champions, European champions have gathered here [in Azerbaijan], so it will be a tough fight. I think it will be a really interesting World Cup, because the best gymnasts of the world participate here, and the venue of the competition is magnificent. I am really looking forward to these competitions," the Dutch gymnast said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup among men and women, to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-17, will bring together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition has an important role for athletes willing to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, 121 male gymnasts and 49 female gymnasts will compete at the World Cup for obtaining a license for the Olympic Games. The athletes with the highest scores will also receive the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.