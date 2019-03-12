UEFA Europa League finals to be more accessible to foreigners

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting major sporting events.

The 2012 FIFA U-17 women's world cup, 2015 European Games, 2016 Chess Olympiad, 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, and Formula 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan and others can surely serve as best examples.

In 2019, the final match of the UEFA Europa League will be held in Baku. A decision was made at a meeting at the European House of Football in Nyon, where the UEFA Executive Committee gave the Baku Olympic Stadium the right to host the final match of the second most important club tournament

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to simplify visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons who will arrive in Azerbaijan to visit UEFA Europa League Baku Final 2019 on March 11, according to the press service of the head of state.

Foreigners and stateless persons coming to Azerbaijan in connection with the final game of the UEFA Europa League, and submitting any of the documents specified in the second part of the order, from May 15 to June 1, 2019, will be able to obtain a visa at the international airports of Azerbaijan.

These documents include: an official invitation letter from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA); a document confirming the passage of accreditation in accordance with the rules of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA); a ticket to the UEFA Europa League final game, which will be held in Baku in 2019, or a document confirming the purchase of the ticket.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan was instructed to inform the UEFA and the relevant authorities of foreign countries about the simplification of the visa procedure for people coming to Azerbaijan in connection with the UEFA Europa League finals.

It will also be possible to obtain an electronic visa through the ASAN Viza system by foreigners and stateless persons according to the list approved in accordance with paragraph 4.2 of the Presidential Decree of June 1, 2016.

In addition, information will be provided on the Internet information resources of the Ministry, as well as the embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, on the simplification of the visa procedure for people coming to the country, and on the possibility of foreigners and stateless persons to get e-visa through the ASAN Viza system.

The State Migration Service has been instructed to inform the airlines flying to Azerbaijan about the simplification of the visa procedure for people coming to Azerbaijan in connection with the UEFA Europa League final match.

Baku Final 2019 will contribute to the further development of tourism, which will give a positive impulse to the country's economy, and public relations, the scale of which is calculated by the multi-million dollars audience of European club football.

Thus, Baku Final 2019 will be another indicator of how the capital of Azerbaijan can host world-class sports competitions and of course, as well as a wonderful demonstration of how well Baku is prepared for the EURO-2020 matches.