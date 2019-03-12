Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win eight medals at international tournament

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The adult taekwondo team of Azerbaijan successfully performed at the international tournament Dutch Open, organized in the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

As reported by AZERTAG, our athletes won eight medals at the competition.

Javad Agayev (63 kg) and Farid Azizov (67 kg) at the 46th G1 category tournament, beat all rivals and climbed to the highest level of the honorary pedestal in the competition.

Our taekwondo athletes Hasim Magomedov (58 kg) and Radik Isaev (more than 87 kg), lost only in the final and won the silver medals.

Other representatives, Bahruz Guluzade (54 kg), Mohammed Mamammadov (68 kg), Ramin Azizov and Payam Gobadi Ogaz (both 87 kg), finished the competition in the semifinals and won bronze medals.

Thus, our national team, which recorded two gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Netherlands open championship, will leave Eindhoven for Belgium.

Our team members, led by Azerbaijan’s Taekwondo Federation Vice President Niyameddin Pashayev and head coach Reza Mehmandoust, as well as Elnur Amanov, will test their strength at the Belgian Open in the Belgian city of Lommel on March 16.