Azerbaijani gymnasts among best i at XIII Maia International Acro Cup 2019

The XIII Maia International Acro Cup 2019 in the Portuguese city of Maia has ended, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

This Cup is the first tournament in which the national team of Azerbaijan participated in 2019, but despite this, the Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully started the season, and Ruhidil Gurbanli and Abdulla Al-Mashaihi, performing in the mixed pair, finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

The first place was taken by the Russians, the second - by the representatives of Belarus. Another mixed pair of Azerbaijan, Nurjan Jabbarli and Aghasif Rahimov, failed to reach the finals.

In the finals, the male pair Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akbarov also performed, however, the mistake made during the program’s performance separated them from the medal, and the pair finished fifth.

Along with pairs, for the first time, the women's group also participated in the adult program in the Cup. It was the first experience of Laman Mammadova, Emilia Nazarli and Razi Seyidli, but the girls managed to reach the final and finished in seventh place.