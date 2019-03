By Azertac





Nine Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will contest medals at the U23 Senior European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.





Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Islam Bazarganov (57kg), Asgar Mammadaliyev (61kg), Turan Bayramov (65kg), Davud Ibrahimov (70kg), Rashad Yusifli (79kg), Hajimurad Mahammadsaidov (86kg), Shamil Zubairov (92kg), Alimahammad Alikhmayev (97kg) and Islam Abuyev (125kg).