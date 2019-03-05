National athlete becomes European champion

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani jumper Nazim Babayev became the winner of the European Athletics Championships in enclosed spaces.

The 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships started on March 1, 2019. Competitions were held at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

In the final, Nazim Babayev, in his first attempt, jumped 16.97 meters, setting a personal record in the halls. But national athlete has not stop on this, having flown away in the fourth attempt at 17.29. This is absolutely the best indicator of Babayev.

Babayev’s main rival, the Portuguese Nelson Evora, responded in the fourth attempt with a score of 17.11. German Max Hess took 3rd place with a score of 17.10.

In the final medal standings, the team of Azerbaijan was higher than such strong competitors as Germany, France, Ukraine, Turkey and ranked 10th.

After the awarding ceremony, Babayev admitted that he was happy and that his dream came true.

‘‘I trained hard for this moment, six months of preparation for this one night. And I did it. The next goal is the World Championship in Doha in September. I already have a European title,” the European champion noted.

This is a historic achievement of Azerbaijani athlete. For the first time, a pupil of the Azerbaijani school of athletics became the champion of Europe among adults, representing the national flag.

Earlier, the Ethiopian Hayle Ibrahimov, representing Azerbaijan, won the European Championship 2013 in enclosed spaces. It is also worth noting the victories at the European and World Championships of Ramil Guliyev, representing Turkey.

21-year-old Nazim Babayev is also the champion of Europe 2015 among youth and the champion of Europe 2017 among athletes not older than 23 years. In addition, he won the World Universiade 2017, the European Games 2015 and the Bronze Junior Olympics 2014.

Glasgow hosts the tournament for the second time in history (for the first time in 1990). Athletes who have completed the required qualification requirements and standards have been allowed to participate. Over the course of three days, 26 sets of medals were awarded.

The tournament ended on March 3.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was established in 1923 and reorganized in 1992.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation is a member of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Asian Athletics Association of Federations since 1992. Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was elected as a member of European Association of Athletics Federation at the request of AAF on International Association of Athletics Federations Congress in Seville, Spain in 1999.



