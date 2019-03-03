Baku hosts draw of 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics

By Trend





A draw of the 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held March 2 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held May 16-19 in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The draw ceremony was attended by representatives of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), as well as representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and members of the organizing committee.

Following the draw in the individual program among the seniors, Azerbaijani female gymnasts will perform under number 18. Representatives from 33 countries will perform in the individual program.

Azerbaijan’s team in the group junior exercises will perform under number 16. Representatives from 22 countries will perform in this category.



