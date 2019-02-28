Andrey Arshavin to join "Baku 2019: Stars Final"

By Azertac





UEFA Europa League will bring a number of innovations to Azerbaijan`s capital, especially to football fans. On March 3 at 11:00 there will be a grand match up held in front of the National museum of Azerbaijan literature named after Nizami Ganjavi - "Baku 2019: Stars Final". A number of football stars will meet up to show off their skills and strength on the mini pitch.





Amongst visiting stars are Eiður Guðjohnsen, Michael Essien, Anderson Luis de Souza (Deco), Jerzy Dudek, Revaz Arveladze, Nihat Kahveci, who will be joined by Vali Gasimov, Nazim Suleymanov and other football stars. Another player has been added to the list of upcoming stars in Baku. He is Andrey Arshavin, one of the legends of Russian football.





Each team will be represented by five players and one player will be on the bench. One player will be selected from the Regional League and 2 will be selected through the competition.





In addition, the captain of the ITV team, Tural Dadashov, who won the "Intellectual Cup" dedicated to the Final of the Europa League Final 2019, will represent media representatives in the "big game".





Capital residents will not only follow this magnificent encounter that is open to everyone, but also will be able to share the same field with football stars by participating in the competition.





The other opportunity to be selected is to show off your football skills. You need to shoot a short video of your own goal moment or a video of your exciting football tricks.





To register, go to https://goo.gl/forms/4Y6NCWnefozlxzpB2, fill out the registration form, and link the Facebook page share in the appropriate box.