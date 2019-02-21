Indonesia officially applies to host 2032 Olympic Games

By Azertac





Indonesia officially nominated itself as the 2032 Olympic Games host, with a letter signed by President Joko Widodo presented to Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President in the IOC Secretariat in Lausanne, Switzerland, according to ANTARA News.





The letter was handed over by Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland Muliaman D. Hadad on February 11, 2019, the Indonesian Embassy in Bern noted in a statement on Tuesday.





Joko Widodo had expressed verbally and in writing the intent to host the Olympic Games in 2032 when Bach visited Indonesia in 2018.





He received a positive response following Indonesia's success in organizing the 2018 Asian Games and Para Games.





At a meeting with Ambassador Hadad, Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director, gave a positive response to the Indonesian application and promised to keep Indonesia informed regarding the Olympic host selection process.





"The IOC has recognized Indonesia's capability while organizing the 2018 Asian Games and Para Games that were successful. I think this is quite a strong foundation," Hadad noted.





Indonesia's application to host the 2032 Olympic Games could be a good opportunity to showcase the economic capability of the country, which is the world`s fourth most populous nation and a member of the G20, he pointed out.





The selection process of the 2032 Olympic Host will begin in 2024 at the latest.





Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles are respectively the Olympic Games hosts for 2020, 2024, and 2028.