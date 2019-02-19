Young spectators: World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku was very interesting

By Trend





The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku was very interesting, young spectators Mahir Mammadli and Mehdi Aliyev told Trend Feb. 17.

“I came to the National Gymnastics Arena many times to watch competitions. I also do trampoline jumping, so I watched the performance of athletes with great interest. Watching famous athletes, I dream that I will achieve success in sports,” Mahir Mammadov said.

“Most of all I like to watch the gymnasts performing with the elements. I feel sorry when they make mistakes,” Mehdi Aliyev added.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling has been held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.