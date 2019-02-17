Winners of individual trampoline program as part of World Cup awarded in Baku

By Trend





The ceremony to award the winners of the individual trampoline program as part of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 17.

Among men Belarusian gymnast Uladzislau Hancharou ranked first (61.590 points), Chinese gymnast Dong Dong ranked second (60.320 points), Japanese gymnast Daiki Kishi ranked third (59.365 points).

Among women Chinese athlete Lingling Liu ranked first (57.050 points), Canadian athlete Rosannagh Maclennan ranked second (56.245 points), Japanese gymnast Chisato Doihata ranked third (55.800 points).

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries are taking part in the championship.

Such athletes as Uladzislau Hancharou, Rosannagh MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Gao Lei, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page are competing in this World Cup.

Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Zemlianaia in the individual program, Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov in the individual and synchronized men's programs, and Mikhail Malkin on the acrobatic track at the World Cup.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.







