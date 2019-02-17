Finalists of trampoline competition among men, women named in individual program

By Trend





The finalists of the trampoline competitions among men and women in an individual program were determined in Baku, in the National Gymnastics Arena on Feb.16, Trend reports.

The following male gymnasts advanced for finals, according to the results of qualifying competitions: Belarusian gymnast Uladzislau Hancharou (114.470 points) ranked first, Chinese representative Dong Dong (113.070) came in second, Russian gymnast Andrey Yudin (112.560) became the third, followed by New Zealand's gymnast Dylan Schmidt (112.130), Chinese gymnast Tu Xiao (111.890), Japanese gymnast Daiki Kishi (111.625), Japanese gymnast Tetsuya Sotomura (111.335) and Belarusian gymnast Aleh Rabtsau (111.020).

The following female gymnasts advanced for finals, according to the results of qualifying competitions: Chinese athlete Qianqi Lin (107.130 points) ranked first, Chinese representative Lingling Liu (105.400) came in second, followed by Canadian gymnast Rosannagh MacLennan (105.165), Belarusian gymnast Maryia Makharynskaya (104.550), Russian athlete Susana Kochesok (104.330), Japanese gymnast Chisato Doihata (104.055), Russian gymnast Irina Kundius (103.795), and Japanese gymnast Megu Uyama (103.480).