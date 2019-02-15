Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena - arena of Olympic level, Chinese gymnast says

By Trend





Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena is an arena of Olympic level, Chinese trampolinist Gao Lei told Trend.

The gymnast further said that he is fully prepared for the World Cup.

“Many strong gymnasts will take part in this World Cup. All I can do is to try my best,” the trampolinist said.

The gymnast went on to say that as the most difficult competition in his career he considers Trampoline World Championships 2013.

“It was first my World Championship and I really wanted to win,” the athlete noted.

Gao Lei underlined that Russian, Belarusian, Japanese, Portuguese and French teams are the strongest.

“Last year they performed very well at the World Championships and they are very competitive,” the gymnast stressed.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held Feb. 16-17 in Baku. About 300 gymnasts from 31 countries will take part in the World Cup.

Eight FIG world cups in trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020 and two of these will be held in Baku.

Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships in 2018. Representatives from 26 countries participated in the championships. The trampoline world cups were organized in 2016 and 2017.