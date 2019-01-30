FIFA, UNESCO and World Food Programme agree innovative partnership

By Azertac





On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley signed a letter of intent to strengthen the collaboration between the three organisations in support of their common goal to enhance children’s access to sport and promote important life skills, according to the official website of FIFA.





FIFA’s new Football for Schools Programme aims to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into physical education curriculums (or as an extracurricular pursuit), thereby contributing to the education, development and empowerment of children. As part of FIFA’s strategic roadmap FIFA 2.0: The Vision for the Future, the design and implementation of the programme contribute to the development of the game at the national level while placing it at the service of local communities. It will provide support through tangible actions and tools, such as the provision of education and instructional materials (including apps and an online platform) for teachers.





Through this initiative, 11 million footballs will be distributed to schools in territories of FIFA’s 211 member associations, reaching more than 700 million children, and an online platform will be created to inform teachers on how to incorporate football into education.





In particular, the programme will benefit from FIFA’s extensive track record in technical football development, UNESCO’s long-standing experience in education and sport, and the success of the WFP’s school feeding programme, which runs in more than 100 countries. School feeding helps to ensure that every child has access to education, health and nutrition by providing children with meals while in school – an important foundation for sport and physical education.