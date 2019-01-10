Bayern Munich to sign Benjamin Pavard from VfB Stuttgart on five-year deal

By Azertac





Bayern Munich have announced that French world champion Benjamin Pavard will join the club from VfB Stuttgart at the end of the 2018/19 season, according to the official Bundesliga website.





The 22-year-old defender has signed a five-year deal with the record German champions, as announced by the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic at Bayern’s winter training camp in Doha.





"He's a young player and a world champion. We're glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern," said Salihamidzic.





Pavard, who can operate across the back line as well as in defensive midfield, joined Stuttgart from French side Lille in 2016. He made 21 appearances in the Swabians’ Bundesliga 2 promotion campaign before playing every single minute of his maiden Bundesliga season in 2017/18.





Despite a 4-1 win at future employers Bayern on the final day of the campaign, Stuttgart narrowly missed out on European qualification on their return to the top flight. However, the season ended on the ultimate high as Pavard lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France in Russia. The defender was even nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for his stunning strike in Les Bleus' 4-3 round of 16 win over Argentina.





The 18-time France international is currently out with a torn muscle but is expected to return early in the new year.