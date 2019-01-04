Chelsea sign Pulisic from Dortmund for €64m, loan U.S. star back until summer

By Azertac





Chelsea have signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for €64 million (£57.6m, $73.1m) and have loaned the United States international back to the Bundesliga club ahead of him moving to the Premier League in the summer, according to ESPN.





Chelsea originally contacted Dortmund about a transfer last summer, but the German club's unwillingness to sell, especially midway through a campaign, meant that a deal was eventually agreed for the 20-year-old to move at the end of the campaign.





Pulisic openly told Dortmund he wanted to leave and not sign a contract extension some time ago, and there was no appetite from the player or club for a drawn-out saga. He never threatened to run down his contract, which was set to expire in 2020, and said he was grateful to Dortmund for giving him a chance.





Pulisic has made 115 competitive appearances for Dortmund, scoring 15 goals and setting up 24.