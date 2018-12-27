Qarabag’s footballer participates in charity match in Spain

By Report





Footballer of Qarabag club Michel Madera participated in a charity match in his homeland Spain.

Report informs citing the La Nueva Espana that the 33-year-old midfielder took part in the futsal match in the Asturias region dedicated to the memory of late footballer Enrique de Castro Gonzalez.

Former footballers of Real Oviedo and Gijon Sporting also participated in the match. Michel Madera, who shared his thoughts after the match said that it was a pleasure to see old friends and help those in need.

Notably, Michel, the young footballer of Real Oviedo, wore uniforms of Getafe, England's Birmingham, Greek AEK and Israel's Maccabi (Haifa). He has been playing within Qarabag since 2015.