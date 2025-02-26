Hikmet Hajiyev holds high-level talks in Türkiye on strategic cooperation





By Akbar Novruz



Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a series of meetings in Ankara, focusing on strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic ties.

Hajiyev met with Akif Ça?atay K?l?ç, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye, to discuss the deepening bilateral alliance and enhancing cooperation within regional and international organizations. The officials emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in diplomacy, security, and economic collaboration.

Additionally, Hajiyev met with Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications at the Turkish Presidential Administration. Their discussions centered on media and communications cooperation, highlighting efforts to counter disinformation, promote joint media projects, and coordinate messaging on regional and global issues.

The meetings reaffirmed the unwavering partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with both sides committed to advancing political, economic, and media collaboration at the highest levels.