Hikmet Hajiyev holds high-level talks in Türkiye on strategic cooperation

26 February 2025 [11:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Akbar Novruz

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a series of meetings in Ankara, focusing on strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic ties.

Hajiyev met with Akif Ça?atay K?l?ç, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye, to discuss the deepening bilateral alliance and enhancing cooperation within regional and international organizations. The officials emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in diplomacy, security, and economic collaboration.

