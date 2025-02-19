Some 30% of Fuzuli’s internal roads completed as part of Great Return Program

By Qabil Ashirov



The reconstruction and restoration of the city of Fuzuli, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, are ongoing . In parallel with the construction of administrative and residential buildings, internal roads, streets, and underground works such as sewage and other essential infrastructure continue as well .

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), which is conducting the construction of internal roads, streets, and underground works, said to Azernews that in the first phase of the project, the construction of 12 streets, totaling 18.5 kilometers in length, is underway .

The unsuitable soil along the streets is being excavated and replaced with suitable material to create a stable subgrade . Subsequently, a smoothing layer is applied, followed by the construction of the lower and upper layers of the base. As the road base is completed, asphalt concrete surfacing work is carried out in these areas .

Additionally, sidewalks are being constructed along the streets, with curb stones being laid along the edges and paving stones installed on the sidewalks . Street lighting poles are also being installed . New greenery is being planted along the streets, with bushes and trees being added as well .

The construction of communication lines for Fuzuli city, including water, sewage, rainwater pipes, gas, communication, and electricity lines, is also being carried out along the streets .

The construction work is being conducted in accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules." A sufficient number of workers are being deployed to ensure the timely completion of the work according to the established schedule .

The agency added that in accordance with the "State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," 30% of the construction of the internal roads of Fuzuli city has been completed in the second phase .

It is worth noting that the city was invaded by Armenian forces on August 23, 1993, during the First Karabakh War. Prior to the invasion, over 17,000 people lived in the city. As a result of the invasion, the population of the city was scattered across Azerbaijan as internally displaced persons (IDPs). Like other residential areas in seven adjacent districts to Karabakh, the city was leveled by Armenians . Fuzuli was liberated on October 17, 2020, during the 44-day War .