Azerbaijan celebrates Wind Tuesday (Yel Charshanba)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is celebrating Wind Tuesday, before Novruz spring holiday.

The legend has it that different winds sleep underground: Khazri (cold northern wind), Gilavar (southern wind), Agh Yel (White Wind) and Gara Yel (Black Wind), both hot, dry summer winds.

At the same time, the Yel baba (Father of Wind) ceremony is also conducted on this day. The ceremony has its roots in the worship of the ancestors to the God of the Wind.

On Wind Tuesday, Azerbaijani people traditionally make bonfires in every yard and eat pilaf.

Noting that, the first day of Novruz falls on the spring equinox on March 20-21. The holiday celebrates the spring arrival and the start of a new year.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included into UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared March 21 the International Day of Novruz.

Azerbaijan is to mark Torpaq Charshanbasi (Soil Tuesday) on March 19. Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 21.



