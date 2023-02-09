Azerbaijan registers 31 new COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 31 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 8.

Some 36 patients have recovered and one patient died in the reporting period.

So far, 828,137 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,884 of them have recovered, and 10,097 people have died. Currently, 156 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Around 1,830 tests have been carried out over the past day. Some 7,500,674 tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 310 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past day.

Some 65 people were injected with the first vaccine dose, 125 citizens received the second dose, while 110 people were injected with the third dose and the next doses. At the same time, 10 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Up until now, 13,944,476 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,873 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,558 people – the second dose, 3,398,685 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Around 265,360 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.