Leyla Aliyeva visits DOST Center for Inclusive Development & Creativity [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited a DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the work done for the development of the creative potential of people with disabilities, as well as the exhibition of their handicrafts and the training process.

The center was opened in Baku last October with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva.

The opening of the center is another manifestation of the state policy in the field of providing social support to persons with disabilities, martyrs' families members, and other vulnerable groups.

Established at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the center is the first and the largest center for inclusive creativity and development in the South Caucasus, which covers a wide range of activities.

It consists of an auditorium for 121 people, various professional and creative offices and studios, a library, etc.

Around 266 beneficiaries are currently training at the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku, of which up to 60 percent are disabled.

The training was organized in the center in 14 directions such as music, capoeira, badminton, horse riding, dance, visual arts, pottery, floristry, gardening, landscape design, artistic carving, tailoring, fashion design, carpet weaving, etc.

In the past year, the center has hosted over 20 events including forums, concert programs, exhibitions, and sales fairs.

Furthermore, Leyla Aliyeva watched Anton Chekhov's play "The Proposal" staged at the center.

The play reflects the problems of a society that seeks to appear aristocratic.

Five of the seven main roles in the play were performed by persons with different categories of disabilities.

