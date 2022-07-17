  • 17 July 2022 [17:09]
    Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
  • 17 July 2022 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan confirms 190 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries
  • 17 July 2022 [16:30]
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]
  • 15 July 2022 [18:15]
    Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries
  • 15 July 2022 [17:51]
    Azerbaijan employs new method in construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway
  • 15 July 2022 [16:50]
    MP talks possible introduction of mask regime in Azerbaijan
  • 15 July 2022 [15:42]
    Azerbaijani YASHAT Foundation talks solving matters of martyr families, wounded servicemen
  • 15 July 2022 [15:36]
    Azerbaijani army units organize high-level service in liberated lands [VIDEO]
  • 15 July 2022 [14:35]
    Attention to martyr families, disabled vets - among social policy priorities in Azerbaijan, MPs say

    • Most Popular