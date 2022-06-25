First passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Fuzuli

By Trend

The first passenger bus from Baku has arrived in liberated Fuzuli, Trend reports.

The bus departed Baku International and Intercity Bus Terminal on the morning of June 25.

Firstly, passengers will visit the Merdinli village mosque, Fuzuli city center, and Fuzuli International Airport.

Head of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev has recently outlined plans to improve the frequency of bus trips to the liberated areas.

According to him, all tickets for the first Baku-Fuzuli trip have been sold.

The regular bus is designed for 59 people.