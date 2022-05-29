Construction of Zangilan International Airport 80% complete in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Work within the construction of the Zangilan International Airport in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of 2022, the representative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC Valeh Amiraslanov told Trend.

According to Amiraslanov, the construction of the airport began on April 26 last year, and in May the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action began clearing the airport area of ??mines and unexploded ordnances.

"At the same time, AzVirt company carried out earthworks for construction of a 3.06-km-long runway in the demined area. Construction on a 600-meter-long taxiway on an apron with an area of ??60,000 square meters, designed for eight planes, has begun," he said. "In the past period, work has been done on the construction of a reinforced concrete structure of the terminal building with an area of ??5,000 square meters. Reinforced concrete work has already been completed, and roofing work is underway. Totally, the works have been completed by 80 percent."

Besides, according to the company’s representative, a 35 kV transmission line with a length of 10 kilometers was built to provide the airport with electricity, and the construction of a substation with a capacity of 1,000 kW/h was completed.

"To ensure uninterrupted power supply, a generator with a capacity of 1,000 kW/h was purchased. All equipment was manufactured in Turkey, Germany and Italy. Currently, electrical, mechanical and finishing work is being carried out inside the terminal building. A boiler building has been built to supply the airport with heat," Amiraslanov noted. "The runway has a coarse-grained asphalt concrete pavement two kilometers long and 45 meters wide. At present, the process of laying an electric cable and communication lines between air navigation units is underway."

According to him, Zangilan International Airport will be commissioned in two stages.

"The first runway and the control tower will be commissioned in July. The airport is designed to take off 200 passengers per hour. By the end of 2022, all work at the airport will be fully completed," added Amiraslanov.