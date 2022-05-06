Azerbaijan launches electronic distribution platform for print media

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has launched a platform for the subscription and sale of digital print media products “E-Kiosk”.

The Azerbaijani Media Development Agency (MEDIA) hosted a presentation on "E-Kiosk" on May 5.

According to MEDIA, it was noted that the "E-Kiosk" portal was created taking into account modern trends and needs triggered by the modernization of the global information environment, and the widespread use of advanced media, and other innovative technologies.

The platform is designed for easy access, regardless of time and venue, to traditional print media, newspapers, and magazines from a constantly updated database.

Readers will also be able to freely access the digital archive through the portal.

MEDIA added that this platform is an innovative step in adapting traditional print media to the digital environment, increasing their economic sustainability, and accelerating the transition to an information society.

The agency noted that taking into account the proposals, it was decided to prepare and present to the public the final version of the "E-Kiosk" project.

The event also included discussions of "Editorial Policy and Professional Ethics Rules” prepared by MEDIA. It was noted that media subjects are currently discussing the draft, and the application of these rules will contribute to a stricter observance of copyright protection and professional ethics in the sphere of media in general.

Heads of print media outlets participated in the event.

The Azerbaijani parliament passed a new media law in December 2021. It establishes the general rules for organizing media activities, as well as the legal and economic foundations for these activities, as well as the receipt, preparation, transmission, production, and dissemination of information. The document is divided into nine chapters and 78 clauses.

It covers every detail, from increasing journalists' professionalism to resolving their social issues. The document establishes the legal framework required for better information security protection in Azerbaijan.