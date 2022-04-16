We must strive for peace and Nizami Ganjavi International Center has special role to play - former UK's PM

By Trend

We must strive for peace and Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) has a special role to play, Honorable Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center said, Trend reports.

“Even when there is so much division we must work for dialogue; and even when people are violently pushed apart we must attempt to bring them together,” he said.

“We must never act from fear but never fear to act - and even when old bridges are being blown up we at NGIC must try to build bridges a new, and I repeat the belief that animates this great international centre - that there is a shared European destiny, an indissoluble European project and a common European home that should be open to all of us from far west to far east,” he said.

