Country registers 15 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 14.

Some 24 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 792,320 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,440 patients have recovered, and 9,705 people have died. Currently, 175 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,008 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,759,211 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,574,804 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 7,603 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.